What Do I Need?
|Your app
|Filing or next step
|Connects to another company’s AI model by API
|AIGC Registration for an app within scope that directly uses a model with a matching Chinese filing. Search the CAC filing database by model name or provider. Give Apple the model’s approved record and the owner’s authorisation.
|Runs its own generative model
|AIGC Filing. When the service can shape public opinion or organise users, also complete AI Algorithm Filing and a Security Assessment.
|Uses a voice, face or other generation algorithm
|Use the approved AI Algorithm Filing record for Apple. Obtain the owner’s agreement for third-party technology and check any filing due from your operator.
|Modified a model or lacks its filing details
|Check the exact version in the CAC filing register. Ask the local cyberspace office about modified versions. An unfiled provider model cannot support the filed-model app registration route.
|Ranks existing content
|Complete AI Algorithm Filing if the service can influence public opinion or mobilise users. Ranking alone gives a No answer to Apple’s AI question.
|Distributes AI content, offers end-to-end encrypted instant messaging, public posting or group chats
|Complete a Security Assessment for the covered feature.
What Do I Enter in App Store Connect?
As an Account Holder or Admin, open Apps → your app → General → App Compliance. Select Edit beside each declaration.
AI-Generated or Synthetic Content — Yes if Mainland users can generate or alter AI content. Ask the owner for the registered name and number, then match both to the model or algorithm in the CAC filing register. For third-party technology, also obtain the owner’s authorisation. Otherwise select No.
Security Assessment — Yes for a covered feature. Upload the government pass screenshot and sealed report, both naming the app and provider. Select No once you’ve confirmed there are no triggers. Private AI replies alone do not settle this question.
If your AI function or user activity is unlisted, confirm its scope before choosing No. Apple Adds AI and Security Assessment Declarations for Apps in China.
Can I Obtain These Myself?
Without a Chinese Entity: No. For any required AIGC Filing, AIGC Registration, AI Algorithm Filing or Security Assessment, work with a local operating partner such as AppInChina.
With a Chinese Entity: Yes. Your entity can submit directly if it operates the service and meets the requirements.
For third-party AI, use the provider’s approved filing details and request written authorisation from the owner. Your Account Holder or Admin can submit both Apple declarations.