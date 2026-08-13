How Can I Localise My AI Solution for China?

Launching an AI product in China requires much more than translating its interface into Chinese.
An AI solution that performs well in other markets may become slow, inaccurate or unavailable when used from mainland China. Its model may not understand local terminology or user expectations. Its data flows may create compliance issues. Features that generate text, images, audio or video may also trigger requirements relating to algorithm registration, security assessment, content governance and AI-generated content labelling.
For foreign companies, the real question is therefore not simply, “How do we translate our AI product?” It is:
How do we adapt the product, model, infrastructure, data flows and operating processes so that the solution can work reliably and compliantly in China?
This article explains the main components of AI localisation for the Chinese market and outlines a practical route from initial assessment to launch.
AI localisation is a combination of four workstreams:
These workstreams are closely connected. For example, replacing an overseas model API with a China-hosted model may improve latency, but it can also change model performance, data processing responsibilities and the applicable filing route. The deployment model should therefore be decided before the product is fully rebuilt.
The first decision is where the AI service will run and which model it will use.
For many foreign companies, the most practical route is to deploy the China-facing product on mainland China cloud infrastructure and connect it to a suitable locally available model.
This can provide:
This approach does not mean that the international product must be replaced. Companies can maintain a separate China architecture while sharing appropriate product logic, brand assets and non-sensitive content across markets.
AppInChina’s China LLM Index provides a regularly updated view of China’s leading LLM providers and AI assistants, ranked by monthly active users, with information on products including Doubao, Qianwen, DeepSeek, Yuanbao and Kimi. It can provide a useful starting point for understanding the market, although the final model should still be tested against the product’s own Chinese-language tasks and compliance requirements.
Connecting Chinese users directly to an overseas AI service can appear simpler, but it may introduce several problems:
China’s Interim Measures for Generative AI Services expressly address services provided from outside China to users inside the country. An offshore architecture should therefore not be treated as a way to avoid Chinese compliance obligations.
For enterprise AI, regulated industries or products handling sensitive business information, a private or hybrid architecture may be more appropriate. A company might deploy a model in a dedicated China environment, use retrieval-augmented generation with an approved local knowledge base, and restrict selected workflows to authorised enterprise users.
The scope of China’s generative AI rules depends partly on how the service is offered. The Interim Measures apply to generative AI services offered to the public in mainland China, while research, internal enterprise applications and other uses not offered to the public fall outside those particular measures. Other requirements concerning personal information, cybersecurity, data security and sector regulation may still apply.
A fluent Chinese interface does not guarantee a useful Chinese AI experience. The model also needs to work with the language, knowledge and workflows of its target users.
The product should be tested for more than literal translation. Chinese users may use abbreviations, mixed Chinese and English terminology, industry-specific vocabulary, indirect requests and platform-specific expressions. Prompts, system instructions, error messages and safety notices should all be written and tested as native Chinese content.
An international model may have limited or outdated knowledge of Chinese regulations, product categories, administrative regions, companies or technical standards. Depending on the use case, localisation may involve:
Benchmarking should reflect the tasks the product will actually perform. A customer-support assistant, for example, should be evaluated on Chinese product names, local refund policies, ambiguous questions, prohibited requests and escalation to a human agent, not only on generic language tests.
Testing should cover accuracy, hallucination, bias, refusal behaviour, privacy leakage, prompt injection, prohibited content and consistency across model updates. It should also include adversarial prompts written by native Chinese testers.
AI products often process more data than a conventional application. Prompts may contain personal information, customer records, confidential documents or commercially sensitive material. Logs and model-improvement pipelines can create additional copies of the same information.
Before launch, the company should map:
China’s Network Data Security Management Regulations require network data processors to implement security controls and set out personal-information transparency and user-rights requirements. China’s rules on cross-border data flows also establish different procedures depending on the type and volume of information exported. Some transfers may be exempt, while others can require a standard contract, certification or a government security assessment.
The answer is not always “store everything in China,” but local storage can reduce unnecessary cross-border transfers and make the architecture easier to operate. The correct solution depends on the data categories, processing purpose, user volume, sector and corporate structure.
China regulates AI through several overlapping rules. The obligations depend on the product’s functionality, users and distribution model.
China’s Interim Measures for Generative AI Services apply when generative AI is used to provide text, images, audio, video or other generated content to the public in mainland China. Among other matters, providers are expected to:
The definition of a provider can include an organisation supplying generative AI through an API, not only the operator of a consumer chatbot.
China distinguishes between the underlying generative AI service and an application that uses a model that has already completed filing.
According to the Cyberspace Administration of China, by 30 June 2026, 988 generative AI services had completed filing and 598 applications or functions using filed models had completed registration. Launched applications should display the relevant model name and filing or registration information in a prominent location or on the product information page.
Using a filed model can simplify part of the route to market, but it does not automatically make the whole product compliant. The application operator remains responsible for its own product design, data processing, disclosures, content controls and any applicable registration.
China’s Measures for Labelling AI-Generated and Synthetic Content took effect on 1 September 2025. Depending on the service and content type, providers may need to add:
The requirements cover generated or synthetic text, images, audio, video and virtual scenes. Labelling should be built into the content generation, export and publishing workflow rather than added as a final design adjustment.
Products that generate or modify faces, voices, video or highly realistic virtual scenes may also fall under China’s deep synthesis rules. These include obligations concerning real-name authentication for certain publishing functions, input and output review, security assessment, content labelling and user complaint channels.
If the product uses facial recognition to identify individuals, separate facial-recognition rules may also apply. The compliance analysis must distinguish between generating a face, editing a face and using facial data to verify or identify a person.
China’s Interim Measures for Anthropomorphic AI Interaction Services took effect on 15 July 2026. They apply to sustained emotional-interaction services that simulate human personality traits, thought patterns and communication styles. Ordinary customer service, knowledge Q&A, work assistants, education and research tools are excluded where they do not involve sustained emotional interaction.
Covered services face additional requirements relating to emotional dependency, crisis intervention, minors, interaction data, usage-time reminders, exit mechanisms, safety assessment and annual verification of algorithm filings. Companies developing AI companions, virtual partners or emotionally responsive characters should therefore treat this as a distinct product category.
If the AI product also uses blockchain, the provider may need to complete a separate CAC blockchain information service filing and implement requirements relating to information-security responsibility, real-name authentication, service rules, content governance and user management. New blockchain products, applications or functions may also require a security assessment. AppInChina’s guide, What Is China’s Blockchain Information Service Filing?, explains when the filing applies and how it fits alongside the other approvals needed to operate a digital service in China.
AI compliance is only one part of market access. A China-facing website or app may also require:
The exact requirements depend on whether the product is a website, mobile app, mini program, API, embedded enterprise feature or another form of service. Sector-specific approvals may also apply in areas such as healthcare, finance, education, publishing and online audio-visual content.
Define the China use case, target users, AI functions, content types, distribution channels and commercial model. Identify which entity will operate the service and whether it will be public, enterprise-only or hybrid.
Compare local model and cloud options against the product’s quality, latency, privacy and cost requirements. Map every data flow and decide which services must be deployed or replaced in China.
Localise the interface, prompts, knowledge sources, safety rules and human-support processes. Integrate local services and test performance under real mainland China network conditions.
Prepare privacy and user documents, content governance procedures, AI labels, security materials and any necessary algorithm, generative AI, app or website filings. Compliance requirements should be reflected in the code and operating workflow, not only in legal documents.
Launch to a limited user group, measure output quality and safety, and refine the product before scaling. Continue monitoring changes to the model, training data, user volume and product functionality because a material change may require renewed testing, updated documentation or amended filings.
Foreign companies frequently encounter problems when they:
The most effective localisation programmes address product, infrastructure and compliance together from the beginning.
AppInChina helps international companies assess, adapt and launch digital products for the Chinese market. For an AI solution, this can include:
There is no single architecture or filing checklist that works for every AI product. The correct route depends on what the AI does, who can use it, what data it processes and how it will be distributed.
If you are planning to launch an AI-enabled website, application or enterprise platform in China, contact us for a free initial assessment of your localisation, hosting and compliance requirements.