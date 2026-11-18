As of 16 November 2026, Apple requires every app distributed on the Apple App Store in Mainland China (including apps published through overseas developer accounts) to answer two mandatory compliance declarations in App Store Connect:
New apps must have both declarations verified before launching in Mainland China. Existing apps must submit and verify both answers by 31 January 2027 to remain available on the China App Store. This guide walks through how to determine whether your app triggers these requirements, how to answer Apple’s prompts accurately, and which Chinese government filings you need to stay compliant.
When logging into App Store Connect, developers distributing apps in Mainland China are now presented with two compliance banners at the top of the Apps dashboard:
Inside General > App Compliance, Account Holders and Admins must complete both declarations for any app distributed in Mainland China:
|Requirement
|App Store Connect Prompt
|New Apps Deadline
|Existing Apps Deadline
|1. AI-Generated or Synthetic Content
|Does your app offer AIGC services in China mainland?
|Immediate (Before launch)
|31 January 2027
|2. Security Assessment
|Does your app include features that require a security assessment in China mainland?
|Immediate (Before launch)
|31 January 2027
Under China’s Interim Measures for the Management of Generative AI Services, AIGC refers to models, algorithms, or rules that generate or synthesise text, images, audio, video, or virtual scenes for users in Mainland China.
If your app offers AI-generated or synthetic content in Mainland China, Apple asks two questions.
|What powers your app’s AI feature in Mainland China?
|What to select and enter in App Store Connect
|Third-party technology?
|Your company developed and owns the LLM
|Select Large Language Model (LLM). Enter the registered LLM model name and your company’s AIGC Filing number.
|No
|Your app uses another company’s filed LLM through an API without modifying the model
|Select Large Language Model (LLM). Enter the registered model name and filing number from the provider’s AIGC Filing. Your app must complete the AIGC Registration. You must submit the app’s AIGC Registration number.
|Yes
|Your company owns the content-generation algorithm, such as a speech-synthesis algorithm
|Select Algorithm (Algo). Enter the registered algorithm name and filing number from your company’s Algorithm Filing.
|No
|Your app uses another company’s content-generation algorithm
|Select Algorithm (Algo). Enter the registered algorithm name and filing number from the provider’s Algorithm Filing.
|Yes
If you select Yes for third-party technology, upload an authorisation or usage agreement from the technology owner listed in the CAC record. The agreement must name the provider, identify you or your organisation as the authorised user, and include the same registered model or algorithm name and filing number you entered in App Store Connect.
Mandatory AI Content Labelling Check: If you offer AIGC services in China, keep screenshots and documentation showing how your app adds explicit and implicit labels (watermarks/metadata) to AI outputs. Article 7 of China’s AI Content Labelling Measures requires app stores to verify an app’s AI labelling materials.
If your app offers AI or AIGC features in Mainland China, China’s Cyberspace Administration (CAC) enforces three distinct AI compliance items. Which of these your app needs depends on how the app is built.
Use the table below to identify which requirements apply to your app and which filing details to enter in Apple’s AIGC declaration in App Store Connect.
|Compliance Item
|When It Applies
|How to Fill In App Store Connect
|1. AI Algorithm Filing (算法备案) Read Guide
|Your app uses generative/deep synthesis, personalised recommendations, search filtering, ranking, or scheduling algorithms.
|Select Algorithm (Algo) and enter the 网信算备 filing number and registered algorithm name (plus 3rd-party agreement if external).
|2. AIGC Filing (大模型备案) Read Guide
|You deploy your own proprietary or fine-tuned LLM / generative AI model to users in Mainland China.
|Select Large Language Model (LLM), enter your registered LLM Name & Filing Number, and select No for third-party technology.
|3. AIGC Registration (上线登记) Read Guide
|Your app calls an already-filed third-party Chinese LLM via API without modifying the underlying base model.
|Select LLM, enter the 3rd-party provider’s LLM Name & Filing Number, select Yes for 3rd-party tech, and upload the stamped Authorisation Agreement. Keep your app’s Registration Number in your records.
Apple’s second question sees it enforcing China’s Security Assessment Laws
Article 2 of China’s Security Assessment Laws defines what features trigger the need for a security assessment. You must select Yes if users in Mainland China can access any of the following features in your app:
Under Article 3, an operator must complete a Security Assessment when:
When you select Yes under Security Assessment, Apple requires you to upload two files:
|Required Upload in App Store Connect
|Exact Document Specifications
|1. Proof of a Completed Security Assessment
|A screenshot from the National Internet Security Management Service Platform showing your App Name, Provider Name, and an official status of “Pass” (通过) or “Passed Review” (审核通过).
|2. Security Assessment Report
|The completed Security Assessment Report naming the app and operating company, stamped with the operator’s official company seal (company chop / 公章).
Base your answers strictly on the features that users in Mainland China can actually access:
|What Users Can Do in Mainland China
|AIGC Services
|Security Assessment
|Required Action
|Use an offline utility or single-player game with no AI, chat, or sharing features
|No
|No
|Select No for both declarations and save.
|Send end-to-end encrypted messages, join group chats, or post in public forums (no AI features)
|No
|Yes
|Upload MPS Security Assessment pass screenshot and company-chopped report.
|Generate AI images, videos, or text and publish them to a public feed or community chat
|Yes
|Yes
|Submit CAC LLM/Algorithm filing details (plus 3rd-party agreement if applicable) AND Security Assessment files.
|Draft private text using a third-party AI writing assistant
|Yes
|Check Scope
|Submit third-party LLM/Algorithm filing number + authorisation agreement; check if interactive AI or sharing triggers a Security Assessment.
|Use a global app where all AI and social/chat features are disabled or geoblocked in Mainland China
|No
|No
|Select No for both only after verifying that Mainland China users cannot access those features.
You can submit Apple’s declarations through an overseas developer account, but an overseas entity cannot directly apply for an AI Algorithm Filing, AIGC Filing, AIGC Registration, or Security Assessment. All four require a Mainland China company.
New apps can launch on the Mainland China App Store only after Apple verifies both the AIGC and Security Assessment declarations. Existing apps must have both verified by 31 January 2027 to remain available, according to Apple’s App Store Connect guidance.
There is a precedent for AI-related removals. On 1 August 2023, two weeks before China’s generative AI rules took effect, Apple removed more than 100 ChatGPT-style apps from the Mainland China App Store, according to Qimai data reported by the South China Morning Post.
Whether you have a Mainland China entity or operate entirely from overseas, AppInChina provides end-to-end compliance support to keep your app live on the Apple App Store China:
Send us your App Store link, a summary of the features available in Mainland China, your current AI model provider, any filing numbers you already hold, and whether you have a Mainland China entity. Contact us to get started.