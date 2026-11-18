As of 16 November 2026, Apple requires every app distributed on the Apple App Store in Mainland China (including apps published through overseas developer accounts) to answer two mandatory compliance declarations in App Store Connect:

AI-Generated or Synthetic Content: Does your app offer AIGC services in Mainland China? Security Assessment: Does your app include features that require a security assessment in Mainland China?

New apps must have both declarations verified before launching in Mainland China. Existing apps must submit and verify both answers by 31 January 2027 to remain available on the China App Store. This guide walks through how to determine whether your app triggers these requirements, how to answer Apple’s prompts accurately, and which Chinese government filings you need to stay compliant.

Key Points On 16 November 2026, Apple announced that all apps on the Mainland China App Store must declare in App Store Connect whether they offer AI-generated or synthetic content and whether their features require a Security Assessment. New apps need both declarations verified before launch. Existing apps have until 31 January 2027.

If users in Mainland China can generate AI content, enter the registered name and number from the model’s AIGC Filing or the algorithm’s AI Algorithm Filing.

For third-party AI, submit the provider’s filing details and authorisation agreement. Apps using an already-filed model via API complete AIGC Registration separately.

For features such as public sharing of AI-generated content, public forums or end-to-end encrypted messaging, upload the Security Assessment approval screenshot and company-stamped report.

What Has Apple Officially Announced?

When logging into App Store Connect, developers distributing apps in Mainland China are now presented with two compliance banners at the top of the Apps dashboard:

Inside General > App Compliance, Account Holders and Admins must complete both declarations for any app distributed in Mainland China:

Requirement App Store Connect Prompt New Apps Deadline Existing Apps Deadline 1. AI-Generated or Synthetic Content Does your app offer AIGC services in China mainland? Immediate (Before launch) 31 January 2027 2. Security Assessment Does your app include features that require a security assessment in China mainland? Immediate (Before launch) 31 January 2027

Does My App Offer AIGC Services in Mainland China?

Under China’s Interim Measures for the Management of Generative AI Services, AIGC refers to models, algorithms, or rules that generate or synthesise text, images, audio, video, or virtual scenes for users in Mainland China.

Screenshot from the Apple App Store Connect Backend

Select ‘Yes’ if users in Mainland China can access features such as:

AI Chatbots & Assistants : Conversational AI, AI writing/summarization tools, or automated AI customer support.

: Conversational AI, AI writing/summarization tools, or automated AI customer support. AI Image or Video Tools : Text-to-image/video generators, AI avatars, generative photo filters, or background replacement tools.

: Text-to-image/video generators, AI avatars, generative photo filters, or background replacement tools. AI Voice or Facial Synthesis : Voice cloning, text-to-speech synthesis, AI face-swapping, or deep synthesis features.

: Voice cloning, text-to-speech synthesis, AI face-swapping, or deep synthesis features. Third-Party AI APIs: Any generative feature powered by an external provider’s LLM or algorithm API.

Select ‘No’ if your app has:

No user-facing AIGC . Your app has no generative or synthetic content features.

. Your app has no generative or synthetic content features. AI used only for coding . Your developers used AI coding assistants to build the app, but users in Mainland China cannot access any AIGC features.

. Your developers used AI coding assistants to build the app, but users in Mainland China cannot access any AIGC features. Geoblocked or disabled in China. Your global app includes AIGC features, but they are completely disabled or geoblocked for Mainland China users.

How Do I Fill In the AIGC Declaration in App Store Connect?

If your app offers AI-generated or synthetic content in Mainland China, Apple asks two questions.

Which filing covers the feature? This determines whether you select Large Language Model (LLM) or Algorithm (Algo). Who owns the technology? This determines whether you select Yes for third-party technology and upload an agreement.

What powers your app’s AI feature in Mainland China? What to select and enter in App Store Connect Third-party technology? Your company developed and owns the LLM Select Large Language Model (LLM). Enter the registered LLM model name and your company’s AIGC Filing number. No Your app uses another company’s filed LLM through an API without modifying the model Select Large Language Model (LLM). Enter the registered model name and filing number from the provider’s AIGC Filing. Your app must complete the AIGC Registration. You must submit the app’s AIGC Registration number. Yes Your company owns the content-generation algorithm, such as a speech-synthesis algorithm Select Algorithm (Algo). Enter the registered algorithm name and filing number from your company’s Algorithm Filing. No Your app uses another company’s content-generation algorithm Select Algorithm (Algo). Enter the registered algorithm name and filing number from the provider’s Algorithm Filing. Yes

If you select Yes for third-party technology, upload an authorisation or usage agreement from the technology owner listed in the CAC record. The agreement must name the provider, identify you or your organisation as the authorised user, and include the same registered model or algorithm name and filing number you entered in App Store Connect.

Mandatory AI Content Labelling Check: If you offer AIGC services in China, keep screenshots and documentation showing how your app adds explicit and implicit labels (watermarks/metadata) to AI outputs. Article 7 of China’s AI Content Labelling Measures requires app stores to verify an app’s AI labelling materials.

Which Chinese AI Filing Does My App Need?

If your app offers AI or AIGC features in Mainland China, China’s Cyberspace Administration (CAC) enforces three distinct AI compliance items. Which of these your app needs depends on how the app is built.

AI Algorithm Filing covers regulated algorithms. AIGC Filing covers generative AI models you develop or fine-tune. AIGC Registration applies to apps that use a third party’s already-filed model through an API.

Use the table below to identify which requirements apply to your app and which filing details to enter in Apple’s AIGC declaration in App Store Connect.

Compliance Item When It Applies How to Fill In App Store Connect 1. AI Algorithm Filing (算法备案) Read Guide Your app uses generative/deep synthesis, personalised recommendations, search filtering, ranking, or scheduling algorithms. Select Algorithm (Algo) and enter the 网信算备 filing number and registered algorithm name (plus 3rd-party agreement if external). 2. AIGC Filing (大模型备案) Read Guide You deploy your own proprietary or fine-tuned LLM / generative AI model to users in Mainland China. Select Large Language Model (LLM), enter your registered LLM Name & Filing Number, and select No for third-party technology. 3. AIGC Registration (上线登记) Read Guide Your app calls an already-filed third-party Chinese LLM via API without modifying the underlying base model. Select LLM, enter the 3rd-party provider’s LLM Name & Filing Number, select Yes for 3rd-party tech, and upload the stamped Authorisation Agreement. Keep your app’s Registration Number in your records.

Does My App Include Features That Require a Security Assessment?

Apple’s second question sees it enforcing China’s Security Assessment Laws

Screenshot from the Apple App Store Connect Backend

Article 2 of China’s Security Assessment Laws defines what features trigger the need for a security assessment. You must select Yes if users in Mainland China can access any of the following features in your app:

Distribution of AIGC: Features that allow users to publish, share, or disseminate AI-generated or synthetic content.

Features that allow users to publish, share, or disseminate AI-generated or synthetic content. Instant Messaging & Chat: End-to-end encrypted (E2EE) instant messaging, chat rooms (聊天室), or communication groups/group chats (通讯群组).

End-to-end encrypted (E2EE) instant messaging, chat rooms (聊天室), or communication groups/group chats (通讯群组). Social & UGC Publishing: Forums/BBS (论坛), blogs (博客), microblogs (微博客), public accounts (公众账号), short videos (短视频), live streaming/webcasts (网络直播), information-sharing feeds (信息分享), comment sections, or mini-programs (小程序).

Forums/BBS (论坛), blogs (博客), microblogs (微博客), public accounts (公众账号), short videos (短视频), live streaming/webcasts (网络直播), information-sharing feeds (信息分享), comment sections, or mini-programs (小程序). Public Opinion or Mobilisation Channels: Any other channel enabling public opinion expression or mobilising users for specific activities.

Under Article 3, an operator must complete a Security Assessment when:

Launching a covered service or adding a covered social/communication feature to an existing app.

Adopting new technologies or new applications (such as generative AI or deep synthesis) that substantially alter the app’s public opinion or social mobilization capacity.

(such as generative AI or deep synthesis) that substantially alter the app’s public opinion or social mobilization capacity. Experiencing a significant increase in user scale, an incident involving the spread of unlawful/harmful information, or a written notice from CAC or Public Security authorities.

How Do I Fill In the Security Assessment Declaration & Complete the Filing?

Screenshot from the Apple App Store Connect Backend

When you select Yes under Security Assessment, Apple requires you to upload two files:

Required Upload in App Store Connect Exact Document Specifications 1. Proof of a Completed Security Assessment A screenshot from the National Internet Security Management Service Platform showing your App Name, Provider Name, and an official status of “Pass” (通过) or “Passed Review” (审核通过). 2. Security Assessment Report The completed Security Assessment Report naming the app and operating company, stamped with the operator’s official company seal (company chop / 公章).

How to Complete the Security Assessment in 3 Steps

Evaluate & Document: The Mainland China operator (or an appointed third-party agency) evaluates the app’s real-name registration, content moderation team and automated filters, log retention (6+ months), personal data protection, and complaint-handling workflows. Submit on the Government Portal: Log in to the operator’s account on the National Internet Security Management Service Platform and submit the report. Upload to App Store Connect: Once the portal status updates to passed, take a screenshot of the approval page and upload both the screenshot and the chopped report to App Store Connect.

Quick Reference: When Should I Select Yes or No?

Base your answers strictly on the features that users in Mainland China can actually access:

What Users Can Do in Mainland China AIGC Services Security Assessment Required Action Use an offline utility or single-player game with no AI, chat, or sharing features No No Select No for both declarations and save. Send end-to-end encrypted messages, join group chats, or post in public forums (no AI features) No Yes Upload MPS Security Assessment pass screenshot and company-chopped report. Generate AI images, videos, or text and publish them to a public feed or community chat Yes Yes Submit CAC LLM/Algorithm filing details (plus 3rd-party agreement if applicable) AND Security Assessment files. Draft private text using a third-party AI writing assistant Yes Check Scope Submit third-party LLM/Algorithm filing number + authorisation agreement; check if interactive AI or sharing triggers a Security Assessment. Use a global app where all AI and social/chat features are disabled or geoblocked in Mainland China No No Select No for both only after verifying that Mainland China users cannot access those features.

Can an Overseas Developer Apply for These Filings Directly?

You can submit Apple’s declarations through an overseas developer account, but an overseas entity cannot directly apply for an AI Algorithm Filing, AIGC Filing, AIGC Registration, or Security Assessment. All four require a Mainland China company.

AI Algorithm Filing and AIGC Filing : Overseas companies and unfiled foreign models (like OpenAI or Claude) cannot apply. Even with a Chinese subsidiary (WFOE), independent approval is rarely granted in practice. Most foreign developers switch their China build to a pre-filed Chinese LLM API instead.

Overseas companies and unfiled foreign models (like OpenAI or Claude) cannot apply. Even with a Chinese subsidiary (WFOE), independent approval is rarely granted in practice. Most foreign developers switch their China build to a pre-filed Chinese LLM API instead. AIGC Registration & 3rd-Party LLM Agreement: If your app uses a pre-filed Chinese LLM API, a WFOE can sign the provider’s authorisation agreement and register the app with the local CAC. Without a China entity, a local publishing partner (like AppInChina) must sign and register on your behalf.

If your app uses a pre-filed Chinese LLM API, a WFOE can sign the provider’s authorisation agreement and register the app with the local CAC. Without a China entity, a local publishing partner (like AppInChina) must sign and register on your behalf. Security Assessment: Requires a Mainland account on the National Internet Security Management Service Platform and a report stamped with an official Chinese company chop.

What Happens If I Don’t Complete These Declarations?

New apps can launch on the Mainland China App Store only after Apple verifies both the AIGC and Security Assessment declarations. Existing apps must have both verified by 31 January 2027 to remain available, according to Apple’s App Store Connect guidance.

There is a precedent for AI-related removals. On 1 August 2023, two weeks before China’s generative AI rules took effect, Apple removed more than 100 ChatGPT-style apps from the Mainland China App Store, according to Qimai data reported by the South China Morning Post.

How Can AppInChina Help?

Whether you have a Mainland China entity or operate entirely from overseas, AppInChina provides end-to-end compliance support to keep your app live on the Apple App Store China:

App Compliance Audit: We review your Mainland China app build to confirm exactly how you should answer both App Store Connect declarations.

We review your Mainland China app build to confirm exactly how you should answer both App Store Connect declarations. AIGC Filings & Third-Party Model Agreements: We help you connect to pre-filed Chinese LLMs, secure stamped third-party model authorisation agreements, and complete your AIGC App Registration, Full AIGC Filing, or AI Algorithm Filing.

We help you connect to pre-filed Chinese LLMs, secure stamped third-party model authorisation agreements, and complete your AIGC App Registration, Full AIGC Filing, or AI Algorithm Filing. Security Assessment Preparation & Submission: We prepare your Security Assessment Report, guide your team through required content moderation controls, and submit the filing via the National Internet Security Management Service Platform.

We prepare your Security Assessment Report, guide your team through required content moderation controls, and submit the filing via the National Internet Security Management Service Platform. Local Publishing Partner: If you do not have a Mainland China company, AppInChina can act as your local operator and publishing partner to secure all required Chinese filings on your behalf.

Send us your App Store link, a summary of the features available in Mainland China, your current AI model provider, any filing numbers you already hold, and whether you have a Mainland China entity. Contact us to get started.