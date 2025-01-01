MLPS Application in China

What is the Multi-Level Protection Scheme (MLPS)?

The basis for the Multi-Level Protection Scheme (MLPS) can be found in Article 21 of the 2017 Cybersecurity Law of the People’s Republic of China which requires “network operators” to follow the MLPS certification process “to ensure that the network is free from interference, disruption, or unauthorised access and prevent network data from being disclosed, stolen, or tampered”.

The release of the draft Regulation on the Cybersecurity Multi-level Protection Scheme by the Ministry of Public Security in June 2018 and of three new MLPS-related standards by the State Administration for Market Regulation in May 2019 began an era of greater regulatory requirements and enforcement referred to as MLPS 2.0.

MLPS 2.0 requires all companies that operate any type of network in China (broadly defined to include most types of software, websites, and online platforms) to undergo an assessment of each network that they operate in China. Network operators are required to implement security features at different levels according to the level of harm that would be caused if the network was damaged or the data contained within it were to be lost, leaked, or stolen. There are five levels in total:

Level 1: Damage to the network will cause harm to the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizens, legal persons, and other organisations concerned, but not to national security, social order, or public interest on a general level.

Level 2: Damage to the network will cause serious harm to the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizens, legal persons, and other organisations concerned, or cause harm to social order and the public interest, but not to national security.

Level 3: Damage to the network will cause particularly serious damage to the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizens, legal persons, and other organisations concerned, or cause serious harm to social order and the public interest, or cause harm to national security.

Level 4: Damage to the network will cause particularly severe damage to the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizens, legal persons, and other organisations concerned, or cause serious harm to social order and the public interest, or cause harm to national security.

Level 5: Damage to the network will cause particularly severe damage to the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizens, legal persons, and other organisations concerned, or cause severe harm to social order and the public interest, or cause harm to national security.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina provides a service to apply for and maintain MLPS Filings for international companies in China. We aim to interpret all relevant laws and regulations as conservatively as possible to ensure that every network we work on achieves full legal compliance.

Our service proceeds along the following stages, a simple six-step solution:

We provide a questionnaire to our clients asking for details of the network including the categories of data collected, network architecture, and number of users.

We use the data collected in step 1 to make an initial assessment, in consultation with licensed audit firms and law firms, of the likely MLPS filing level that will be required.

If the network only requires a Level 1 Filing then we will assist our client with conducting the required MLPS Level 1 self-assessment and maintaining it on an annual basis.

If the network requires a Level 2 or Level 3 Filing then we will select a suitable licensed audit firm and work with our client to confirm an official classification of the correct MLPS level and any changes to the network and its security features that are required in order to become compliant with MLPS Level 2 or Level 3 as applicable. This work also involves technical discussions with our client’s staff to determine the optimal technical solutions that will not only ensure MLPS compliance but also minimise ongoing operational costs.

When all required security features are in place the licensed audit firm will confirm a Level 2 or Level 3 Filing for your network and we will submit documentation to our client’s local public security bureau to obtain official certification.

If the network requires an MLPS Level 2 Filing then this will need to be renewed every 2 years. For MLPS Level 3 annual renewal is required.

Completion of MLPS Filing Level 1 usually takes 1 to 2 months, with Levels 2 and 3 taking between 3 and 6 months. However, this timeline is dependent on the scale and complexity of the network and the response times of each client.

To streamline this process while maximising both time and cost-efficiency, contact us for a free consultation!