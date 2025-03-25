Does Zoom Work in China?

Founded in 2011, Zoom is a leading video conferencing and online communication platform used for meetings, webinars, and team collaboration. It offers cloud-based video and audio calls, screen sharing, and integrations with tools like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Calendar.
While Zoom previously operated in China, it restricted direct services for free and paid users in 2020. Users in China can only join Zoom calls if hosted by an approved business account. Additionally, The Great Firewall of China can affect video call stability, and Zoom’s cloud recording features may not work reliably. Companies using Zoom-hosted pages for registration or events may need an ICP Filing for compliance.
AppInChina ensures seamless Zoom communication in China by:
