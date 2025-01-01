Does Zoho CRM Work in China?

Launched in 2005, Zoho CRM is a customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help businesses manage leads, sales, and customer interactions. It integrates with Zoho’s suite of applications, including Zoho Mail, Zoho Desk, and Zoho Analytics.
Zoho CRM’s web-based interface and cloud services can experience latency or inaccessibility due to The Great Firewall. Users in China often face slow loading speeds, restricted integrations with Google and Microsoft services, and potential disruptions to email automation and analytics. Businesses using Zoho-hosted forms or web pages may also require an ICP Filing.
AppInChina enables Zoho CRM users to operate efficiently in China by:
Ensure your CRM strategy works seamlessly in China—contact us to get started!