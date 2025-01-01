Does Zenlayer Work in China?


What is Zenlayer?

Founded in 2014, Zenlayer is a global edge cloud service provider offering bare metal cloud, content delivery networks (CDN), and networking solutions to optimise online experiences. It specialises in reducing latency for businesses operating across multiple regions, including Asia.

Is Zenlayer Available in China?

Zenlayer operates in China but must comply with strict network regulations, including ICP Filing and local hosting requirements. While it offers direct services in the region, businesses using Zenlayer’s CDN, networking, or cloud solutions may need to adjust configurations to ensure compliance with The Great Firewall of China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina supports Zenlayer users in China by:

  • Ensuring network optimisation for low-latency cloud and CDN performance.
  • Navigating regulatory requirements, including ICP filing and data localisation.
  • Providing localised alternatives to enhance service reliability in China.

Contact us to optimise your cloud and networking strategy for China.

Related Content

Does Firebase Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?