Does Zenlayer Work in China?

Founded in 2014, Zenlayer is a global edge cloud service provider offering bare metal cloud, content delivery networks (CDN), and networking solutions to optimise online experiences. It specialises in reducing latency for businesses operating across multiple regions, including Asia.
Zenlayer operates in China but must comply with strict network regulations, including ICP Filing and local hosting requirements. While it offers direct services in the region, businesses using Zenlayer’s CDN, networking, or cloud solutions may need to adjust configurations to ensure compliance with The Great Firewall of China.
AppInChina supports Zenlayer users in China by:
