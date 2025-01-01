Does Zendesk Work in China?


What is Zendesk?

Founded in 2007, Zendesk is a customer service and support software providing ticketing, live chat, and AI-driven support solutions. It integrates with platforms like Slack, Salesforce, and Shopify to streamline customer interactions.

Is Zendesk Available in China?

Zendesk’s reliance on Western cloud infrastructure and Google-based services may cause delays, accessibility issues, and blocked analytics due to The Great Firewall of China. Businesses using Zendesk-hosted chatbots, help centres, or ticketing systems may need an ICP Filing to ensure smooth operations in China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses maintain efficient customer support in China by:

  • Optimising Zendesk’s accessibility for Chinese users.
  • Providing local alternatives for blocked features.
  • Assisting with ICP filing for Zendesk-hosted help centres.

To deliver seamless customer support in China, contact us!

