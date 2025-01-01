Does Zapier Work in China?


What is Zapier?

Launched in 2011, Zapier is a workflow automation tool that connects over 5,000 apps to automate repetitive tasks between different software platforms. It enables businesses to integrate apps like Google Sheets, Slack, Trello, and HubSpot without coding.

Is Zapier Available in China?

Zapier’s integrations with Google-based services, Western APIs, and cloud-hosted automation tools face disruptions in China due to The Great Firewall of China. Many of its connected apps, such as Gmail, Google Drive, and Facebook Ads, are blocked. Users may also face authentication issues with restricted third-party services.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures smooth automation workflows in China by:

  • Replacing restricted integrations with China-compliant alternatives.
  • Optimising API connections to avoid disruptions.
  • Providing guidance on ICP filing for web-hosted automation workflows.

