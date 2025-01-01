Does Zapier Work in China?

Launched in 2011, Zapier is a workflow automation tool that connects over 5,000 apps to automate repetitive tasks between different software platforms. It enables businesses to integrate apps like Google Sheets, Slack, Trello, and HubSpot without coding.
Zapier’s integrations with Google-based services, Western APIs, and cloud-hosted automation tools face disruptions in China due to The Great Firewall of China. Many of its connected apps, such as Gmail, Google Drive, and Facebook Ads, are blocked. Users may also face authentication issues with restricted third-party services.
AppInChina ensures smooth automation workflows in China by:
Contact us to keep your business automation running smoothly in China.