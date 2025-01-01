Does Yotpo Work in China?

Yotpo, founded in 2011, is a customer review, loyalty, and marketing platform designed for e-commerce brands. It helps businesses collect product reviews, ratings, and user-generated content while also offering loyalty and referral programs to boost customer engagement. It integrates with Shopify, Magento, and BigCommerce, making it a popular solution for online retailers.
Yotpo’s Western-hosted infrastructure is not optimised for China, leading to slow load speeds, unreliable performance, and potential blocking due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, its integrations with Google Ads, Facebook, and Instagram, all of which are restricted in China, limit its effectiveness. Without an ICP Filing, businesses using Yotpo may find their review and loyalty program features inaccessible to Chinese customers.
AppInChina helps businesses implement customer engagement solutions in China by:
To engage customers without accessibility issues in China, contact us today!