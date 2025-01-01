Does WordPress Multilingual Plugin (WPML) Work in China?


What is WPML?

WPML is a WordPress translation plugin that allows websites to offer multilingual content by managing language versions, automatic translations, and localized SEO. It supports integration with Google Translate, DeepL, and other machine translation services.

Is WPML Available in China?

WPML itself is not blocked, but if it relies on external translation APIs like Google Translate, those services may fail to function in China. Additionally, SEO features designed for Google Search may be ineffective, as Google is blocked in China. WPML-powered websites hosted outside of China may experience slow performance due to The Great Firewall of China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using WPML in China by:

  • Integrating with China-compliant translation services like Baidu Translate.
  • Optimizing multilingual SEO strategies for Baidu and other Chinese search engines.
  • Providing China-friendly hosting to ensure fast loading times.

To make your multilingual website work in China, contact us today!

