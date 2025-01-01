Does WooCommerce Work in China?

WooCommerce is a WordPress e-commerce plugin that enables businesses to create custom online stores with features like product management, payment gateways, shipping options, and analytics. It supports integrations with services like PayPal, Stripe, and Google Analytics.
WooCommerce is partially available in China, but its reliance on Western payment gateways, external analytics tools, and third-party integrations can cause checkout issues and tracking failures. Many default CDNs and APIs used in WooCommerce may be slow or blocked in China due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, e-commerce sites require an ICP Filing to operate legally.
AppInChina helps businesses using WooCommerce in China by:
Optimise your WooCommerce store for China—contact us today!