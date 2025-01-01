Does Webex Work in China?

Webex, developed by Cisco and launched in 1995, is a cloud-based video conferencing and online collaboration platform. It is widely used for business meetings, remote work, and virtual events, offering features like screen sharing, real-time messaging, and enterprise security.
Webex is partially available in China but experiences latency, connectivity issues, and service disruptions due to reliance on Western cloud infrastructure. Users may face slow loading times, call drops, and restrictions on certain features, especially when connecting to international meetings. Some advanced Webex functions, such as third-party integrations, may also be blocked by The Great Firewall of China.
