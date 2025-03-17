Does VWO Work in China?

By Marcos SabioLast Updated on Mar 17, 2025

What is VWO?

VWO (Visual Website Optimizer) is a popular A/B testing and conversion optimisation platform that enables businesses to run experiments on their websites and improve user experience. Launched in 2009, VWO provides tools for split testing, heatmaps, behavioural analytics, and personalisation, helping companies optimise their digital presence and increase conversions.

Is VWO Available in China?

Yes, VWO can be accessed in China, but performance issues are likely to occur due to its reliance on international servers and third-party integrations. Since many of its analytics tools and integrations depend on external CDNs and blocked services like Google Analytics, real-time tracking and data collection might be delayed or disrupted. Additionally, if VWO scripts are not hosted within China, they may load much slower or not load entirely due to The Great Firewall of China

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures your VWO-powered optimisation efforts work seamlessly in China by:

  • Providing optimised hosting solutions within China to improve script loading speeds.
  • Ensuring compliance with China’s internet regulations, including ICP Filing and data localisation.
  • Replacing blocked third-party tools with China-friendly alternatives to maintain accurate tracking and analysis.

To optimise your website’s performance and user experience in China, contact us to get started! 

Contents

Related Content

Does Firebase Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?

Ready to get started?

Contact us and our team in China will help you do the research and find the best solution for your project.

Contact Us