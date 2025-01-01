Does VMware vSphere Work in China?

VMware vSphere, launched in 2009, is a leading virtualisation platform designed for cloud computing and enterprise infrastructure. It enables businesses to manage virtualised computing environments efficiently, optimising server performance and resource allocation. vSphere is widely used for data centre virtualisation, disaster recovery, and hybrid cloud integration, making it a critical tool for IT operations.
VMware vSphere is technically available in China, but it faces challenges due to China’s strict cloud regulations and restrictions on foreign cloud services. Some vSphere cloud functionalities and integrations with Western data centres may experience delays or connectivity issues due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, vSphere relies on external cloud services like AWS and Azure, which may have limited availability in China. Users may need to work with China-based cloud providers to ensure compliance with local regulations.
AppInChina helps businesses use VMware vSphere in China by:
