Does Visual Studio App Center Work in China?


What is Visual Studio App Center?

Visual Studio App Center, launched by Microsoft in 2017, is a cloud-based service that helps developers build, test, and distribute mobile and desktop apps. It integrates with GitHub, Azure DevOps, and other version control systems, allowing developers to automate workflows and manage app releases. Visual Studio App Center simplifies the app development lifecycle by providing a unified platform for continuous integration, testing, deployment, and monitoring of applications.

Is Visual Studio App Center Available in China?

Visual Studio App Center relies on cloud-based services that may be impacted by The Great Firewall in China. Access to external repositories and services (such as GitHub and Azure) may be slow or restricted, making it difficult to effectively manage development and app releases in China. Additionally, app distribution through global app stores like Google Play and the Apple App Store may face delays due to China’s strict app approval process.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina supports developers in China by:

  • Providing local hosting solutions: We host and distribute apps within China to minimise latency and improve performance.
    Assisting with ICP Filing: We manage ICP Filing to ensure your app complies with local Chinese laws.
  • Optimising integrations: We help integrate China-friendly development tools and distribution platforms for smoother workflows.

With AppInChina’s support, Visual Studio App Center can run effectively and efficiently in the Chinese market. Contact us to get started!

