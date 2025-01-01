Does UpCloud Work in China?


What is UpCloud?

UpCloud, founded in 2012, is a European cloud computing provider known for its high-performance cloud servers, scalable infrastructure, and reliability. It offers cloud hosting solutions tailored to developers, startups, and enterprises looking for flexible and cost-effective cloud computing.

Is UpCloud Available in China?

UpCloud does not have data centres in China, which means that users may experience high latency and slow connectivity when accessing UpCloud servers from within China. Additionally, cross-border data transfers are subject to China’s strict regulations, which can affect the availability and performance of cloud-hosted applications.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina assists businesses using UpCloud in China by:

  • Providing local cloud alternatives: We migrate workloads to China-based cloud providers to ensure faster performance.
  • Ensuring regulatory compliance: We manage ICP Filing and ensure compliance with China’s cloud service laws.
  • Optimising cloud architecture: We help businesses adapt their cloud infrastructure to meet China’s internet regulations.

Contact us today to maintain fast and reliable cloud services within China.

