Does Typeform Work in China?


What is Typeform?

Typeform is a popular online form and survey builder known for its interactive, user-friendly design. Launched in 2012, it helps businesses create engaging surveys, quizzes, and lead-generation forms with a conversational format.

Is Typeform Available in China?

Typeform is hosted on international cloud servers, which means it is subject to access restrictions due to The Great Firewall of China. Users in China often experience slow load speeds, form submission issues, or complete inaccessibility. Additionally, any business using Typeform to collect data in China must obtain ICP Filing to comply with local regulations.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses use online forms effectively in China by:

  • Optimising Typeform performance or providing China-friendly alternatives.
  • Managing ICP Filing to ensure compliance with Chinese regulations.
  • Offering customised data collection solutions that function without restrictions.

Need seamless form experiences in China? Contact us, and we can provide you with a tailored solution!

