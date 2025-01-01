Does Transistor Work in China?


What is Transistor?

Founded in 2018, Transistor is a podcast hosting and analytics platform that allows businesses and content creators to distribute their podcasts across platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. It offers detailed listener insights and automatic RSS feed distribution.

Is Transistor Available in China?

Transistor relies on Western cloud services to host and distribute podcasts, which may result in delays, accessibility issues, or outright blocking due to The Great Firewall of China. Many international podcast platforms, including Spotify and Google Podcasts, are restricted in China. To reach a Chinese audience, businesses must use local podcast hosting platforms and obtain ICP Filing for web-hosted content.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures podcast accessibility in China by:

  • Providing China-compliant podcast hosting solutions for seamless distribution.
  • Ensuring ICP filing compliance for podcast websites.
  • Optimising content delivery for Chinese listeners.

