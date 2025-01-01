Does Thinkific Work in China?


What is Thinkific?

Thinkific, founded in 2012, is an online learning management system (LMS) that allows businesses and educators to create, sell, and deliver courses. It offers features like video hosting, student progress tracking, and marketing tools for course creators.

Is Thinkific Available in China?

Thinkific’s Western-hosted platform is not optimised for China, leading to slow page loads, video buffering, and potential blocking under The Great Firewall of China. Without an ICP Filing, educators may find their course content difficult or impossible to access for Chinese students.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures educators can operate online courses in China by:

  • Providing localized LMS solutions to optimize performance.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure website accessibility.
  • Replacing blocked services with China-friendly alternatives.

