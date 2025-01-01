Does SurveySavvy Work in China?


What is SurveySavvy?

SurveySavvy is a market research platform where users participate in surveys to earn cash rewards. Launched by Luth Research in 1999, it enables businesses to gather global consumer insights through survey responses.

Is SurveySavvy Available in China?

SurveySavvy is hosted outside of China, making it susceptible to blocking or slow access due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, cross-border data collection requires strict compliance with Chinese regulations, and any survey platform looking to operate in China must obtain ICP Filing and meet local data hosting requirements.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina supports market research efforts in China by:

  • Identifying survey platforms that operate legally in the country.
  • Handling ICP Filing for smooth and compliant survey operations.
  • Providing alternative solutions for collecting consumer insights.

Looking to conduct surveys in China? Contact us for expert guidance!

Related Content

Does Survey Junkie Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?