Does SurveyMonkey Work in China?


What is SurveyMonkey?

SurveyMonkey is a widely used online survey platform that allows individuals and businesses to create, distribute, and analyse surveys. Founded in 1999, it offers advanced survey customisation, analytics, and integrations with third-party software.

Is SurveyMonkey Available in China?

SurveyMonkey’s website and services are often inaccessible from mainland China due to The Great Firewall of China. Even when accessible, surveys hosted on international servers may experience slow load times, broken links, or form submission failures. To legally operate a survey platform in China, businesses must secure ICP Filing and host data within China’s regulatory framework.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina enables businesses to conduct surveys in China by:

  • Providing alternative survey tools that function smoothly behind The Great Firewall.
  • Managing ICP Filing for legally compliant survey distribution.
  • Optimising data collection solutions for seamless audience engagement in China.

Looking to gather insights from China? Contact us to help you set up a reliable survey solution!

