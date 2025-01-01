Does SurveyMonkey Work in China?

SurveyMonkey is a widely used online survey platform that allows individuals and businesses to create, distribute, and analyse surveys. Founded in 1999, it offers advanced survey customisation, analytics, and integrations with third-party software.
SurveyMonkey’s website and services are often inaccessible from mainland China due to The Great Firewall of China. Even when accessible, surveys hosted on international servers may experience slow load times, broken links, or form submission failures. To legally operate a survey platform in China, businesses must secure ICP Filing and host data within China’s regulatory framework.
AppInChina enables businesses to conduct surveys in China by:
