Does Substack Work in China?


What is Substack?

Substack, founded in 2017, is a newsletter publishing platform that enables writers to monetise their content through subscriptions. It integrates with Stripe for payments and offers built-in email distribution.

Is Substack Available in China?

Substack faces accessibility issues in China due to its Western cloud hosting, reliance on Google services, and Stripe payment processing, all of which can be restricted by The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, without an ICP Filing, newsletters sent from Substack may be blocked or filtered by Chinese email providers.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps writers distribute content in China by:

  • Providing a localised newsletter platform optimised for China.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure legal operation.
  • Replacing restricted payment methods with China-friendly alternatives.

With AppInChina, writers can grow their audience without accessibility concerns in China. Contact us to get started!

