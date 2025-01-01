Does Substack Work in China?

Substack, founded in 2017, is a newsletter publishing platform that enables writers to monetise their content through subscriptions. It integrates with Stripe for payments and offers built-in email distribution.
Substack faces accessibility issues in China due to its Western cloud hosting, reliance on Google services, and Stripe payment processing, all of which can be restricted by The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, without an ICP Filing, newsletters sent from Substack may be blocked or filtered by Chinese email providers.
AppInChina helps writers distribute content in China by:
With AppInChina, writers can grow their audience without accessibility concerns in China. Contact us to get started!