Does Streamlit Community Cloud Work in China?


What is Streamlit Community Cloud?

Streamlit is an open-source Python framework for building interactive data visualization applications. It allows developers to turn Python scripts into shareable web apps with minimal coding effort. Streamlit Community Cloud provides a hosted environment where users can deploy and share their apps with the public.

Is Streamlit Community Cloud Available in China?

Streamlit Community Cloud relies on AWS and Google Cloud infrastructure, which are unreliable in China. Users in China may experience:

  • Slow loading speeds or complete inaccessibility of hosted Streamlit apps.
  • Issues accessing external data sources, such as Google Sheets, GitHub, and remote APIs, due to restrictions put in place by The Great Firewall of China.
  • Problems with real-time updates and interaction delays make dashboards and machine-learning apps less responsive.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Streamlit Community Cloud in China by:

  • Providing a China-based alternative for hosting data applications.
  • Ensuring API connectivity and data retrieval without interruptions.
  • Migrating Python-based apps to a compliant cloud infrastructure in China.

Contact us to deploy interactive data applications smoothly in China!

