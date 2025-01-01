Does Statuspage Work in China?


What is Statuspage?

Acquired by Atlassian in 2016, Statuspage is an incident communication platform that allows businesses to notify customers about outages, performance issues, and system maintenance. It integrates with tools like Slack, PagerDuty, Datadog, and Opsgenie to provide real-time alerts and automated updates.

Is Statuspage Available in China?

Statuspage relies on Western cloud hosting, which may result in slow load times, disruptions, or inaccessibility in China. Additionally, embedded features that connect to Google Analytics, AWS, or Twitter may not function properly due to The Great Firewall of China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Statuspage in China by:

  • Providing ICP filing to ensure the platform is accessible within China.
  • Hosting status pages on compliant infrastructure to maintain uptime.
  • Optimising real-time alerts for users in China.

Contact us to ensure reliable incident communication in China!

Related Content

Does WordPress Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?