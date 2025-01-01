Does Stamped Work in China?

Stamped, launched in 2016, is an e-commerce review and loyalty platform that allows brands to collect and display customer reviews, ratings, and loyalty rewards. It integrates with major platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce to enhance social proof and drive conversions.
Stamped’s cloud-based infrastructure is not optimised for China, leading to slow load times or inaccessibility due to The Great Firewall of China. Its integrations with Google Analytics, Facebook, and other Western platforms may not function properly in China. Without an ICP filing, businesses may struggle to display customer reviews or loyalty features on their Chinese e-commerce stores.
