Does Stamped Work in China?


What is Stamped?

Stamped, launched in 2016, is an e-commerce review and loyalty platform that allows brands to collect and display customer reviews, ratings, and loyalty rewards. It integrates with major platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce to enhance social proof and drive conversions.

Is Stamped Available in China?

Stamped’s cloud-based infrastructure is not optimised for China, leading to slow load times or inaccessibility due to The Great Firewall of China. Its integrations with Google Analytics, Facebook, and other Western platforms may not function properly in China. Without an ICP filing, businesses may struggle to display customer reviews or loyalty features on their Chinese e-commerce stores.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses maintain customer engagement in China by:

  • Providing localised review and loyalty program solutions that work in China.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure compliance with Chinese regulations.
  • Replacing blocked integrations with China-friendly alternatives.

To ensure you can showcase customer feedback without interruptions in China, contact us!

Related Content

Does BigCommerce Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?