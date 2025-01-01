Does Spotify for Podcasters Work in China?


What is Spotify for Podcasters?

Originally launched as Anchor in 2015 and later acquired by Spotify, Spotify for Podcasters is a free podcast hosting platform that enables users to distribute, monetise, and analyse their podcasts. It provides direct integration with Spotify as well as distribution to other podcast platforms.

Is Spotify for Podcasters Available in China?

Spotify for Podcasters is not accessible in China due to Spotify being blocked by The Great Firewall. Additionally, its reliance on Western content delivery networks (CDNs) can result in slow or failed podcast streaming. Podcasters looking to reach Chinese listeners must use local hosting platforms and obtain ICP Filing for compliance.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures podcast availability in China by:

  • Providing China-based podcast hosting solutions to bypass restrictions.
  • Assisting with ICP filing for legal compliance.
  • Optimising distribution to Chinese platforms for maximum reach.

