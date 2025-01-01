Does Splunk Work in China?

Splunk, founded in 2003, is a data analytics and security platform that provides real-time insights into machine-generated data. It is widely used for log management, IT operations monitoring, security information and event management (SIEM), and business intelligence. Splunk enables organisations to analyse large volumes of data to detect security threats, optimise performance, and improve decision-making.
Splunk’s availability in China is limited, especially for its cloud-based offerings. Splunk Cloud relies on AWS and Google Cloud, which are either restricted or unavailable in China. While Splunk Enterprise (self-hosted) can be deployed in China, its integrations with Western cloud services and APIs may not function properly due to China’s internet restrictions, such as The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, data residency laws may impact businesses processing sensitive data in China.
AppInChina ensures businesses can effectively use Splunk in China by:
