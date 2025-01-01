Does Smile.io Work in China?

Smile.io, founded in 2012, is a customer loyalty and rewards platform designed for e-commerce businesses. It enables merchants to create points-based, referral, and VIP reward programs, integrating seamlessly with platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce to boost customer retention and engagement.
Smile.io faces significant accessibility issues in China due to its reliance on Western cloud infrastructure, which can lead to slow loading times or outright inaccessibility under The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, integrations with email marketing and social media tools, many of which are blocked in China, may not function properly. Without an ICP Filing, hosting a rewards program through Smile.io websites are non-compliant with Chinese regulations.
AppInChina helps businesses use loyalty programs in China by:
With AppInChina, businesses can operate a successful rewards program without disruptions in China. Contact us today to get started!