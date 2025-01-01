Does Smartsheet Work in China?


What is Smartsheet?

Smartsheet is a cloud-based project management and collaboration platform that enables teams to manage tasks, workflows, and reports in a spreadsheet-style interface. It supports integrations with Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, and Jira, making it a popular choice for enterprises and project-based teams.

Is Smartsheet Available in China?

Smartsheet is hosted on AWS and Microsoft Azure, both of which have limited accessibility in China due to The Great Firewall of China. Users may experience slow loading speeds, frequent timeouts, or complete inaccessibility. Additionally, Smartsheet relies on external integrations (such as Google Drive and OneDrive), which are blocked or restricted in China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Smartsheet in China by:

  • Providing a China-based project management solution with similar functionality.
  • Ensuring seamless data synchronisation with China-compliant cloud storage providers.
  • Setting up an alternative collaboration platform optimised for the Chinese internet environment.

