Does Sitecore Work in China?

Sitecore is a leading digital experience platform (DXP) that combines content management, digital marketing, and e-commerce capabilities. It allows businesses to deliver personalized customer experiences across multiple channels. Known for its scalability and robust features, Sitecore is widely used by enterprises to manage web content and optimize customer journeys.
Yes, Sitecore is available in China. However, businesses may face challenges related to hosting, content delivery speed, and localization. Sitecore’s infrastructure typically relies on global content delivery networks (CDNs) that may not perform optimally within China due to The Great Firewall and cross-border data transfer issues. Additionally, integrating with third-party services like Google Analytics or reCAPTCHA (commonly used with Sitecore) will present issues as both Google Analytics and reCAPTCHA are blocked in China.
AppInChina can ensure your Sitecore-powered website operates without accessibility or connectivity issues in China.
