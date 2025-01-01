Does Sitecore Content Hub DAM Work in China?


What is Sitecore Content Hub DAM?

Sitecore Content Hub Digital Asset Management (DAM) is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses manage, organise, and distribute digital content. Launched in 2015, Sitecore Content Hub DAM integrates with the broader Sitecore Experience Platform (XP), providing an efficient system for marketing teams to store and deliver content across multiple channels. It’s widely used by enterprises to centralise their content, improve workflows, and enhance customer engagement.

Is Sitecore Content Hub DAM Available in China?

Due to its reliance on Western cloud services, Sitecore Content Hub DAM faces challenges in China, where The Great Firewall restricts access to many foreign-hosted services. As a result, users may experience slow access speeds, difficulty downloading or uploading large files, and even service blockages, especially if the platform relies on external content delivery networks (CDNs) or integrated third-party tools.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina can help Sitecore Content Hub DAM function seamlessly in China by:

  • Providing localised cloud hosting: We offer China-based hosting to enhance service speed and availability.
  • Ensuring ICP Filing compliance: We help with ICP Filing to ensure your platform complies with local Chinese regulations.
  • Optimising integrations: We replace non-compliant third-party tools with China-approved alternatives to ensure smooth operations.

Contact us to guarantee Sitecore Content Hub DAM operates effectively and without disruptions in China.

