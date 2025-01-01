Does Shopify Plugin: Multi Country Pricing Work in China?


What is Multi Country Pricing?

Multi Country Pricing is a Shopify plugin that enables stores to display different product prices based on customer location. It helps businesses adjust pricing strategies, set region-specific discounts, and improve currency conversion accuracy.

Is Multi Country Pricing Available in China?

While the plugin itself is not blocked, Shopify’s international pricing features depend on third-party geolocation services and external API calls, which may experience slow performance or restrictions in China due to The Great Firewall. Additionally, Shopify’s reliance on non-China-compliant payment gateways like PayPal and Stripe may limit functionality for Chinese users.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Multi Country Pricing in China by:

  • Optimising geolocation services for accurate pricing adjustments.
  • Providing alternative payment integrations compatible with WeChat Pay and Alipay.
  • Ensuring smooth e-commerce operations under China’s regulatory framework.

To ensure seamless pricing adjustments in China, contact us today! 

Related Content

Does Shopify Plugin: Langify Work in China?The Complete Guide to WeChat Pay and Alipay Integration for ChinaWhat is the Great Firewall of China?