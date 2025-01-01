Does Shopify Plugin: EasyGift Work in China?


What is EasyGift?

EasyGift is a Shopify plugin designed to automatically add free gifts, discounts, and product bundles to a customer’s cart during checkout. It helps merchants create promotions and increase average order value.

Is EasyGift Available in China?

Since Shopify is not fully supported in China, Shopify plugins like EasyGift may experience slow performance, integration issues, or complete unavailability when accessed from China due to The Great Firewall. Shopify stores not hosted on a China-compliant server may face loading issues.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using EasyGift in China by:

  • Providing ICP filing and ensuring Shopify alternatives work within China.
  • Offering localised eCommerce solutions for better platform performance.
  • Optimising store speed and checkout functionality for Chinese shoppers.

To make your Shopify store work in China, contact us today!

