Does Shopify Plugin: EasyGift Work in China?

EasyGift is a Shopify plugin designed to automatically add free gifts, discounts, and product bundles to a customer’s cart during checkout. It helps merchants create promotions and increase average order value.
Since Shopify is not fully supported in China, Shopify plugins like EasyGift may experience slow performance, integration issues, or complete unavailability when accessed from China due to The Great Firewall. Shopify stores not hosted on a China-compliant server may face loading issues.
AppInChina helps businesses using EasyGift in China by:
To make your Shopify store work in China, contact us today!