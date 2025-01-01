Does Shogun Work in China?

Founded in 2015, Shogun is a drag-and-drop page builder for Shopify and BigCommerce that allows businesses to create custom storefronts without coding. It provides A/B testing, SEO optimization, and mobile responsiveness for eCommerce brands.
Shogun depends on Western cloud hosting, which may lead to slow page load speeds or complete inaccessibility in China due to The Great Firewall. Shopify’s own limitations in the Chinese market further impact the plugin’s effectiveness. Without ICP filing, websites using Shogun may face compliance issues.
AppInChina helps businesses using Shogun in China by:
