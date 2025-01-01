Does ServiceNow Work in China?


What is ServiceNow?

Founded in 2004, ServiceNow is a cloud-based IT service management (ITSM) platform that helps businesses automate workflows, manage IT operations, and improve service delivery. It offers solutions for HR, customer service, security operations, and enterprise asset management. ServiceNow integrates with Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, AWS, and other enterprise tools.

Is ServiceNow Available in China?

ServiceNow operates on Western cloud infrastructure, which can result in slow access, performance issues, or restrictions in China due to The Great Firewall. Additionally, some integrations with blocked services—such as Google Drive or YouTube—may not function properly. Without ICP filing, ServiceNow’s cloud-based applications may face accessibility challenges in mainland China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using ServiceNow in China by:

  • Providing ICP filing and localised hosting to ensure smooth platform performance.
  • Optimising integrations to replace restricted services with China-friendly alternatives.
  • Ensuring compliance with Chinese cybersecurity laws for uninterrupted operations.

Ensure your IT services operate smoothly in China; contact us today!

