Does Sendspark Work in China?

Sendspark is a video messaging platform founded in 2019 designed to help businesses connect with prospects and customers through personalised video emails and messages. By integrating with CRM tools like HubSpot and Salesforce, Sendspark enables users to easily create and send video content for sales, marketing, and customer service. This platform emphasises simplicity and user engagement, allowing businesses to send videos directly from their browser or mobile device.
Sendspark uses Western cloud services for video storage and delivery, which can be problematic in China due to The Great Firewall. Users in China may experience slow video loading times, buffering, or even be unable to access videos hosted on foreign platforms. Furthermore, services like Google Drive or YouTube, often used for sharing video links, are blocked in China, creating additional barriers to seamless video communication.
AppInChina can assist businesses in overcoming these challenges by:
With AppInChina’s assistance, Sendspark can operate smoothly and efficiently in the Chinese market; contact us today!