Does Samsung Health Work in China?


What is Samsung Health?

Samsung Health is a fitness and wellness tracking app developed by Samsung. It offers features such as activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and integration with third-party health apps and wearables.

Is Samsung Health Available in China?

Yes. Samsung Health is available in China, but some features, such as integration with global fitness services and cloud syncing, may be limited due to regulatory constraints on health data storage and transfer. Additionally, compatibility with third-party apps may vary depending on local partnerships and service availability.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Samsung Health in China by:

  • Assisting with compliance for health data regulations.
  • Integrating with locally approved health platforms and devices.
  • Providing alternative solutions for fitness tracking in the Chinese market.

