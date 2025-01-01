Does Salesforce Knowledge Work in China?


What is Salesforce Knowledge?

Salesforce Knowledge is a knowledge management solution within the Salesforce platform, designed to help businesses create, manage, and share articles and resources to better serve their customers. It allows organisations to build a comprehensive knowledge base, accessible to both employees and customers. Salesforce Knowledge is widely used for customer support, self-service portals, and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Is Salesforce Knowledge Available in China?

Salesforce Knowledge, being a cloud-based service, relies heavily on Western data centres for hosting and delivery, which are subject to The Great Firewall of China. This can cause slow access speeds, interrupted connections, or even complete blockages of the platform. Salesforce Knowledge often integrates with other cloud services, such as Google Drive, a completely blocked service in China; this will also greatly affect the overall user experience.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures Salesforce Knowledge can function seamlessly within China by:

  • Providing local cloud hosting solutions: We host Salesforce Knowledge on China-based servers, ensuring reliable and fast access for users.
  • Handling ICP Filing: We facilitate ICP Filing to guarantee your service complies with local regulations.
  • Optimising third-party integrations: We ensure that integrated services like email and file-sharing tools are compliant with Chinese regulations.

AppInChina ensures Salesforce Knowledge runs smoothly in China, providing your team with an effective knowledge management tool. Contact us to get started!

