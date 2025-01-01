Reviews.io, founded in 2010, is a customer feedback and review management platform that enables businesses to collect, manage, and display verified customer reviews across websites, Google, and social media. It integrates with Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, and other e-commerce platforms to improve brand credibility and online reputation.
Reviews.io faces major accessibility challenges in China due to its reliance on Western cloud services and integrations with platforms like Google and Facebook, which are blocked by The Great Firewall of China. Websites using Reviews.io without an ICP Filing may experience slow load times, broken review displays, or complete inaccessibility for Chinese users. Additionally, Chinese consumers prefer domestic review platforms such as Zhihu, Dianping, and WeChat Mini Programs.
AppInChina ensures businesses can manage reviews in China by:
