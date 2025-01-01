Does Reviews.io Work in China?


What is Reviews.io?

Reviews.io, founded in 2010, is a customer feedback and review management platform that enables businesses to collect, manage, and display verified customer reviews across websites, Google, and social media. It integrates with Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, and other e-commerce platforms to improve brand credibility and online reputation.

Is Reviews.io Available in China?

Reviews.io faces major accessibility challenges in China due to its reliance on Western cloud services and integrations with platforms like Google and Facebook, which are blocked by The Great Firewall of China. Websites using Reviews.io without an ICP Filing may experience slow load times, broken review displays, or complete inaccessibility for Chinese users. Additionally, Chinese consumers prefer domestic review platforms such as Zhihu, Dianping, and WeChat Mini Programs.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures businesses can manage reviews in China by:

  • Providing localised review management solutions tailored for the Chinese market.
  • Securing an ICP filing to enable full website functionality in China.
  • Integrating with China’s preferred review platforms like WeChat, Dianping, and Zhihu.

With AppInChina, businesses can seamlessly showcase customer feedback in China. Contact us today to get started!

