Does Qualtrics Work in China?


What is Qualtrics?

Qualtrics is a leading experience management (XM) platform that provides tools for survey creation, customer feedback analysis, and market research. Founded in 2002 and acquired by SAP in 2018, it helps businesses gain actionable insights through AI-powered analytics and real-time data tracking.

Is Qualtrics Available in China?

Qualtrics is hosted outside of China, which can lead to slow performance, blocked survey links, or incomplete data retrieval due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, businesses conducting market research in China must ensure they comply with data security laws, and any online survey platform targeting Chinese users must obtain ICP Filing to operate legally.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses conduct seamless market research in China by:

  • Optimising survey platforms to work within The Great Firewall.
  • Facilitating ICP Filing to ensure legal compliance.
  • Providing alternative survey solutions that function smoothly in China.

