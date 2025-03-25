Does Podia Work in China?


What is Podia?

Podia, founded in 2014, is an all-in-one platform for selling courses, memberships, and digital products. It provides tools for email marketing, video hosting, and payment processing, making it popular among content creators.

Is Podia Available in China?

Podia relies on Western cloud services, which may result in slow performance, video buffering, or inaccessibility under The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, its payment integrations (PayPal, Stripe) and marketing tools may not function properly in China. Without an ICP Filing, Podia-hosted sites may face legal restrictions.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures seamless content delivery in China by:

  • Providing China-friendly digital product hosting for smooth access.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure website compliance.
  • Replacing restricted payment gateways with China-approved alternatives.

With AppInChina, digital creators can sell products without accessibility challenges in China. Contact us today to get started!

