Does Pimcore Work in China?

By Marcos SabioLast Updated on Mar 17, 2025

What is Pimcore?

Pimcore is an open-source digital experience platform that provides product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital asset management (DAM), and content management system (CMS) capabilities. Founded in 2013, Pimcore is widely used by enterprises looking for a flexible and scalable solution to manage digital experiences across multiple channels.

Is Pimcore Available in China?

Yes, Pimcore can function in China, but businesses may face performance and compliance challenges. Since Pimcore often relies on cloud-based infrastructure and external integrations, websites and applications using it could experience slow loading speeds or disruptions if hosted outside of China. Additionally, if businesses use blocked services like Google Analytics or Facebook Pixel for tracking, they will need alternative analytics solutions that are not blocked by The Great Firewall of China

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures that your Pimcore-based platform runs efficiently in China by:

  • Hosting your Pimcore instance on China-based servers for faster performance.
  • Assisting with ICP Filing and other compliance requirements.
  • Optimising third-party integrations to ensure smooth functionality in China.

