Does Piazza Work in China?

By Marcos SabioLast Updated on Mar 17, 2025

What is Piazza?

Piazza is a collaborative learning platform designed for students and instructors to engage in Q&A discussions, share study materials, and collaborate on academic topics. Founded in 2009, it is widely used by universities and educational institutions worldwide.

Is Piazza Available in China?

Piazza’s availability in China is limited, and students or educators may experience difficulties accessing the platform due to China’s strict internet regulations. Since Piazza relies on cloud-based infrastructure hosted outside China, its services may be slow or inaccessible without a VPN to bypass The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, integrations with tools like Google Drive or YouTube will not function properly or at all as they are blocked in China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps educational institutions and businesses overcome these barriers by:

  • Providing localised alternatives to ensure seamless academic collaboration in China.
  • Optimising platform performance with China-based hosting solutions.
  • Advising on compliance with China’s education and data security regulations, such as the ICP Filing.

To ensure an effective and smooth online learning experience in China with the deployment of Piazza in China, contact us today! 

