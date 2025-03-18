Does Pendo Work in China?

By Marcos SabioLast Updated on Mar 18, 2025

What is Pendo?

Pendo is a product analytics and user engagement platform that helps businesses track customer behaviour, deliver in-app messaging, and analyse product usage. Founded in 2013, it is widely used by SaaS companies to improve user retention, enhance product adoption, and optimise customer onboarding.

Is Pendo Available in China?

Yes, Pendo’s core platform can be accessed in China, but its real-time tracking, behavioural analytics, and third-party integrations often face latency issues due to The Great Firewall of China. Since Pendo integrates with services like Google Analytics, Segment, and HubSpot, these tools may not function reliably in China. Additionally, websites that store user data within China must complete ICP Filing and adhere to China’s data localisation regulations.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures businesses can use Pendo effectively in China by:

  • Optimising analytics tracking with China-compliant alternatives.
  • Guiding you through ICP Filing for seamless product data management.
  • Providing secure, locally hosted solutions to ensure uninterrupted service.

To enhance your product analytics in China and seamlessly deploy Pendo, contact us today!

Contents

Related Content

Does Firebase Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?

Ready to get started?

Contact us and our team in China will help you do the research and find the best solution for your project.

Contact Us