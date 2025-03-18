Does Pendo Work in China?

Pendo is a product analytics and user engagement platform that helps businesses track customer behaviour, deliver in-app messaging, and analyse product usage. Founded in 2013, it is widely used by SaaS companies to improve user retention, enhance product adoption, and optimise customer onboarding.
Yes, Pendo’s core platform can be accessed in China, but its real-time tracking, behavioural analytics, and third-party integrations often face latency issues due to The Great Firewall of China. Since Pendo integrates with services like Google Analytics, Segment, and HubSpot, these tools may not function reliably in China. Additionally, websites that store user data within China must complete ICP Filing and adhere to China’s data localisation regulations.
AppInChina ensures businesses can use Pendo effectively in China by:
