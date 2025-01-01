Does Patreon Work in China?


What is Patreon?

Patreon, founded in 2013, is a membership platform that allows creators to offer exclusive content, subscriptions, and community engagement through recurring payments. It integrates with tools like Discord, Vimeo, and Mailchimp to enhance creator-fan interactions.

Is Patreon Available in China?

Patreon faces serious accessibility challenges in China due to its Western cloud-based infrastructure and reliance on services blocked by The Great Firewall of China, such as YouTube and Google Analytics. Additionally, its primary payment processors (Stripe, PayPal) are not widely used in China, making it difficult for Chinese supporters to subscribe. Without an ICP Filing, Patreon pages may be blocked or restricted.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina enables creators to monetise their content in China by:

  • Providing localised membership platforms to engage Chinese audiences.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure accessibility.
  • Replacing blocked payment options with China-friendly alternatives.

With AppInChina, content creators can grow their memberships without accessibility issues in China. Contact us to get started!

