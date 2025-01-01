Does ByteDance Pangle Ads Work in China?


What is ByteDance Pangle Ads?

Pangle is a mobile advertising platform operated by ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. It provides monetisation solutions for app developers through in-app advertisements, including rewarded videos, interstitial ads, and banner ads. Pangle is widely used in the Asia-Pacific region for user acquisition and revenue generation.

Is ByteDance Pangle Ads Available in China?

While Pangle is a ByteDance product, its availability in China depends on app distribution channels. Unlike TikTok, which is blocked in China, Pangle is integrated into the domestic Chinese market via Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) and other local platforms. However, foreign developers looking to monetise through Pangle in China must comply with Chinese advertising regulations, including content censorship policies and licensing requirements, such as the ICP Filing.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Pangle Ads in China by:

  • Assisting with local registration and compliance for ad monetisation.
  • Providing access to alternative Chinese ad networks for broader reach.
  • Ensuring compliance with China’s advertising content regulations.

Maximise your ad revenue in China—contact us today to get started!

Related Content

Does Bitly Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?