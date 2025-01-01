Does ByteDance Pangle Ads Work in China?

Pangle is a mobile advertising platform operated by ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. It provides monetisation solutions for app developers through in-app advertisements, including rewarded videos, interstitial ads, and banner ads. Pangle is widely used in the Asia-Pacific region for user acquisition and revenue generation.
While Pangle is a ByteDance product, its availability in China depends on app distribution channels. Unlike TikTok, which is blocked in China, Pangle is integrated into the domestic Chinese market via Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) and other local platforms. However, foreign developers looking to monetise through Pangle in China must comply with Chinese advertising regulations, including content censorship policies and licensing requirements, such as the ICP Filing.
AppInChina helps businesses using Pangle Ads in China by:
