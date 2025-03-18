Does PageFly Work in China?

PageFly is a popular Shopify landing page builder that allows merchants to design responsive, high-converting store pages without needing advanced coding skills. Launched in 2018, it offers customisable templates, mobile-friendly designs, and seamless integration with Shopify apps.
While PageFly’s core features can be used in China, performance may suffer due to The Great Firewall of China. Since PageFly relies on global content delivery networks (CDNs), fonts, and scripts hosted outside China, page load times may be significantly slower. Additionally, Shopify merchants operating in China must complete ICP Filing and obtain an ICP Commercial License to host their store legally.
AppInChina improves PageFly’s usability in China by:
