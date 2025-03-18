Does PageFly Work in China?

Mar 18, 2025

What is PageFly?

PageFly is a popular Shopify landing page builder that allows merchants to design responsive, high-converting store pages without needing advanced coding skills. Launched in 2018, it offers customisable templates, mobile-friendly designs, and seamless integration with Shopify apps.

Is PageFly Available in China?

While PageFly’s core features can be used in China, performance may suffer due to The Great Firewall of China. Since PageFly relies on global content delivery networks (CDNs), fonts, and scripts hosted outside China, page load times may be significantly slower. Additionally, Shopify merchants operating in China must complete ICP Filing and obtain an ICP Commercial License to host their store legally.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina improves PageFly’s usability in China by:

  • Optimising store hosting to prevent slow load times caused by foreign CDNs.
  • Handling ICP Filing so your Shopify store remains compliant.
  • Enhancing integrations with China-friendly alternatives.

