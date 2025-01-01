Does OpenStreetMaps Work in China?


What is OpenStreetMaps?

Founded in 2004, OpenStreetMaps (OSM) is an open-source mapping service that provides geospatial data and navigation capabilities. It is commonly used as an alternative to Google Maps for applications requiring customisable mapping solutions.

Is OpenStreetMaps Available in China?

OpenStreetMaps is accessible in China, but it lacks official support and may have inaccuracies in map data due to China’s restrictions on geographic information services. China mandates that all mapping services comply with state-approved geolocation standards, and foreign mapping solutions must partner with licensed local providers. Additionally, real-time location services may be unreliable without a locally hosted solution.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using OpenStreetMaps in China by:

  • Offering integration with licensed Chinese mapping providers.
  • Ensuring compliance with China’s mapping and geolocation regulations.
  • Optimising mapping performance with local hosting solutions.

Improve your mapping accuracy in China—contact us today!

