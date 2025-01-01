Does Middleware.io Work in China?


What is Middleware.io?

Middleware.io is an observability and monitoring platform designed for cloud-based applications. It provides real-time logs, performance insights, and error tracking across various microservice architectures and cloud environments.

Is Middleware.io Available in China?

Middleware.io relies on Western cloud infrastructure and global monitoring endpoints, which can cause data retrieval issues and slow response times in China. Additionally, its integrations with AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure are affected by The Great Firewall of China, leading to inconsistent monitoring performance.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Middleware.io in China by:

  • Setting up a China-based observability tool to ensure real-time monitoring.
  • Optimising data pipelines to work within China’s network infrastructure.
  • Providing an alternative APM (Application Performance Monitoring) solution for local environments.

